Galeri: Avustralya GP'de cuma gününden kareler
İptal edilen Avustralya GP'de cuma günü pist üstünde yaşananlara dair en iyi fotoğrafları sizler için derledik.
The world's media assemble for a press conference discussing the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
The world's media assemble for a press conference discussing the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
The world's media assemble for a press conference discussing the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
The world's media assemble for a press conference discussing the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
The world's media assemble for a press conference discussing the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix
Fotoğraf: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
The sun rises over the paddock.
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
The sun rises over the Melbourne skyline
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The empty press room during the press conference discussing the cancellation of the Australian Gran Prix
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
The McLaren pit wall stand
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The McLaren pits
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
The Mercedes team start to pack up in the pit lane
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
The standard night-time curfew sign outside the paddock entrance swipe gates
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Team personnel wait for the standard nightly curfew to be lifted outside the paddock gates
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Spectators show their reaction to the news of the cancellation of the Grand Prix
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Spectators show their reaction to the news of the cancellation of the Grand Prix
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Spectators show their reaction to the news of the cancellation of the Grand Prix
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotoğraf: Evgeniy Safronov
Ted Kravitz, Sky TV
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The back of the McLaren garage
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM arrives at the circuit
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, arrives in the paddock
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, arrives in the paddocl
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Screens outside the Ferrari garage
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Screens outside the Ferrari garage
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Screens outside the McLaren garage
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG, and Alan Permane, Sporting Director, Renault Sport F1 Team
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 in the garage
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing team being addressed by Christian Horner ahead of the official announcement of the Australian GP being cancelled
Fotoğraf: Diego Mejia
Red Bull Racing team members at work
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Renault packing crates in the paddock
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Renault personnel pack away their equipment in the pits
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Roberto Chinchero, Motorsport ITA editor in the Mediacenter
Fotoğraf: Franco Nugnes
Red Bull personnel pack away their equipment in the pitlane
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red Bull personnel pack away their equipment in the pitlane
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red Bull personnel pack away their equipment in the paddock
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Racing Point personnel pack away equipment
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Racing Point personnel pack away equipment
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Racing Point personnel pack away their equipment on the pitwall
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Red Bull personnel pack away equipment in the paddock
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Red Bull personnel pack away in the pitlane
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red Bull personnel pack away their equipment
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Racing Point mechanics in the pitlane
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Red Bull personnel pack away equipment in the pitlane
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Race Marshals leave their positions on the news that the event is cancelled
Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
Pirelli personnel move tyres in the paddock
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Permanente mediapas voor het Formule 1-seizoen 2020
Fotoğraf: Erwin Jaeggi
Paddock staff make preparations with the race trophy
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Paddock enter
Fotoğraf: Evgeniy Safronov
Packing crates outside the Renault garage in the paddock
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Packing crates outside the McLaren garage in the paddock
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Packing crates outside the McLaren garage in the paddock
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Michael Masi, Race Director, Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Michael Masi, Race Director, Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Michael Masi, Race Director, Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
Michael Masi, Race Director, Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Dirk Klynsmith / Motorsport Images
McLaren team members in the paddock
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Michael Masi, Race Director, Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Michael Masi, Race Director, Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Hand sanitiser station near the gates
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, talks to the media
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, arrives in the paddock
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, in the paddock
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Gunter Steiner, Haas F1 Team, takls to the journalists
Fotoğraf: Evgeniy Safronov
Haas mechanics work in the garage
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Haas mechanics work on their car in the garage
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Hand Sanitiser dispenser outside the empty McLaren hospitality area in the paddock
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Hand Sanitiser dispenser outside the empty McLaren hospitality area in the paddock
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Fans wear protective masks in light of the coronavirus outbreak
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fans wait outside the circuit as the gates are delayed in opening
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fans queue with Police as the gates are delayed in opening
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fans queue for the dalayed opening gates
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fans queue at the delayed opening gates
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fans queue at the delayed opening gates
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fans queue at the delayed opening gates
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fans queue at the closed gates
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fans queue at the delayed opening gates
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fans queue at the delayed opening gates
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
F1 photographer badge
Fotoğraf: Evgeniy Safronov
Fans queue as the gates are delayed in opening
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fans outside the paddock
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fans queue as the gates are delayed in opening
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Equipment is packed away outside the Red Bull garage
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Equipment is packed away outside the Mercedes garage
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Empty track and grandstands at turn 1
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Empty stage in the fans area
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Empty grandstands
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Empty grandstands
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Empty grandstands
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, Williams Racing
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Evgeniy Safronov
Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Bord met boodschap: Grand Prix van Australië is afgelast
Fotoğraf: Erwin Jaeggi
Australian GP helpers
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Angry fans with a message for the FIA on the news that the race is cancelled
Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1 and Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda arrive at the circuit
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
An offical speaks to the media as fans listen
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
AlphaTauri personnel arrive at the track
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
AlphaTauri Honda staff in the paddock amongst packing crates
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
AlphaTauri Honda staff in the paddock amongst packing crates
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Alfa Romeo personnel arrive at the track
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
A member of the Red Bull team packs away equipment in the pitlane
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A member of the Red Bull team packs away equipment in the pits
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A notice encouraging the use of hand sanitiser
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
A Racing Point RP20 under covers in the garage
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
A spectator reacts to the news of the cancellation of the Grand Prix
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alan Permane, Sporting Director, Renault Sport F1 Team
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
A member of the press talks to a fan
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A member of the media talks to fans
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A member of the media speaks to fans
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A member of the media speaks to a fan
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A member of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation makes an announcement
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A member of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation makes an announcement
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A hand sanitiser dispenser in the paddock
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Merchandise stands are dismantled
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
A circuit official with a curfew sign
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A disappointed Mercedes F1 fans gives a thumbs down gesture as the gates are delayed in opening
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A hand sanitiser dispenser in the paddock
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Empty grandstands
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Haas equipment is packed away in the pitlane
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Steering wheel from the Ferrari SF90
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A member of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation makes an announcement to fans
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Outside the McLaren hospitality area
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The Red Bull Racing garage in the pit lane
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, arrives in the paddock
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Screens in front of the Haas garages
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The AlphaTauri garage
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The McLaren gantry over the pitbox
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
10. geçit önündeki kalabalık
Fotoğraf: Andrew van Leeuwen
10. geçit önündeki kalabalık
Fotoğraf: Andrew van Leeuwen
10. geçit önündeki kalabalık
Fotoğraf: Andrew van Leeuwen
10. geçit önündeki kalabalık
Fotoğraf: Andrew van Leeuwen
10. geçit önündeki kalabalık
Fotoğraf: Andrew van Leeuwen
10. geçit önündeki kalabalık
Fotoğraf: Andrew van Leeuwen
