Formula 1 / Avustralya GP / Son dakika

Galeri: Avustralya GP'de cuma gününden kareler

Galeri: Avustralya GP'de cuma gününden kareler
Ekleyen:
, Editör
13 Mar 2020 17:51

İptal edilen Avustralya GP'de cuma günü pist üstünde yaşananlara dair en iyi fotoğrafları sizler için derledik.

The world's media assemble for a press conference discussing the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix

The world's media assemble for a press conference discussing the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix
1/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The world's media assemble for a press conference discussing the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix

The world's media assemble for a press conference discussing the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix
2/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The world's media assemble for a press conference discussing the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix

The world's media assemble for a press conference discussing the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix
3/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The world's media assemble for a press conference discussing the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix

The world's media assemble for a press conference discussing the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix
4/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The world's media assemble for a press conference discussing the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix

The world's media assemble for a press conference discussing the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix
5/160

Fotoğraf: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

The sun rises over the paddock.

The sun rises over the paddock.
6/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The sun rises over the Melbourne skyline

The sun rises over the Melbourne skyline
7/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The empty press room during the press conference discussing the cancellation of the Australian Gran Prix

The empty press room during the press conference discussing the cancellation of the Australian Gran Prix
8/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The McLaren pit wall stand

The McLaren pit wall stand
9/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The McLaren pits

The McLaren pits
10/160

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The Mercedes team start to pack up in the pit lane

The Mercedes team start to pack up in the pit lane
11/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The standard night-time curfew sign outside the paddock entrance swipe gates

The standard night-time curfew sign outside the paddock entrance swipe gates
12/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Team personnel wait for the standard nightly curfew to be lifted outside the paddock gates

Team personnel wait for the standard nightly curfew to be lifted outside the paddock gates
13/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Spectators show their reaction to the news of the cancellation of the Grand Prix

Spectators show their reaction to the news of the cancellation of the Grand Prix
14/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Spectators show their reaction to the news of the cancellation of the Grand Prix

Spectators show their reaction to the news of the cancellation of the Grand Prix
15/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Spectators show their reaction to the news of the cancellation of the Grand Prix

Spectators show their reaction to the news of the cancellation of the Grand Prix
16/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
17/160

Fotoğraf: Evgeniy Safronov

Ted Kravitz, Sky TV

Ted Kravitz, Sky TV
18/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The back of the McLaren garage

The back of the McLaren garage
19/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM arrives at the circuit

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM arrives at the circuit
20/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, arrives in the paddock

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, arrives in the paddock
21/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, arrives in the paddocl

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, arrives in the paddocl
22/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Screens outside the Ferrari garage

Screens outside the Ferrari garage
23/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Screens outside the Ferrari garage

Screens outside the Ferrari garage
24/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Screens outside the McLaren garage

Screens outside the McLaren garage
25/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM
26/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG, and Alan Permane, Sporting Director, Renault Sport F1 Team

Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG, and Alan Permane, Sporting Director, Renault Sport F1 Team
27/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG

Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG
28/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 in the garage

Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 in the garage
29/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing team being addressed by Christian Horner ahead of the official announcement of the Australian GP being cancelled

Red Bull Racing team being addressed by Christian Horner ahead of the official announcement of the Australian GP being cancelled
30/160

Fotoğraf: Diego Mejia

Red Bull Racing team members at work

Red Bull Racing team members at work
31/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Renault packing crates in the paddock

Renault packing crates in the paddock
32/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Renault personnel pack away their equipment in the pits

Renault personnel pack away their equipment in the pits
33/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Roberto Chinchero, Motorsport ITA editor in the Mediacenter

Roberto Chinchero, Motorsport ITA editor in the Mediacenter
34/160

Fotoğraf: Franco Nugnes

Red Bull personnel pack away their equipment in the pitlane

Red Bull personnel pack away their equipment in the pitlane
35/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull personnel pack away their equipment in the pitlane

Red Bull personnel pack away their equipment in the pitlane
36/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull personnel pack away their equipment in the paddock

Red Bull personnel pack away their equipment in the paddock
37/160

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Racing Point personnel pack away equipment

Racing Point personnel pack away equipment
38/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Racing Point personnel pack away equipment

Racing Point personnel pack away equipment
39/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Racing Point personnel pack away their equipment on the pitwall

Racing Point personnel pack away their equipment on the pitwall
40/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Red Bull personnel pack away equipment in the paddock

Red Bull personnel pack away equipment in the paddock
41/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Red Bull personnel pack away in the pitlane

Red Bull personnel pack away in the pitlane
42/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull personnel pack away their equipment

Red Bull personnel pack away their equipment
43/160

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Racing Point mechanics in the pitlane

Racing Point mechanics in the pitlane
44/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Red Bull personnel pack away equipment in the pitlane

Red Bull personnel pack away equipment in the pitlane
45/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Race Marshals leave their positions on the news that the event is cancelled

Race Marshals leave their positions on the news that the event is cancelled
46/160

Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Pirelli personnel move tyres in the paddock

Pirelli personnel move tyres in the paddock
47/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Permanente mediapas voor het Formule 1-seizoen 2020

Permanente mediapas voor het Formule 1-seizoen 2020
48/160

Fotoğraf: Erwin Jaeggi

Paddock staff make preparations with the race trophy

Paddock staff make preparations with the race trophy
49/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Paddock enter

Paddock enter
50/160

Fotoğraf: Evgeniy Safronov

Packing crates outside the Renault garage in the paddock

Packing crates outside the Renault garage in the paddock
51/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Packing crates outside the McLaren garage in the paddock

Packing crates outside the McLaren garage in the paddock
52/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Packing crates outside the McLaren garage in the paddock

Packing crates outside the McLaren garage in the paddock
53/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Michael Masi, Race Director, Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press

Michael Masi, Race Director, Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press
54/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Michael Masi, Race Director, Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press

Michael Masi, Race Director, Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press
55/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Michael Masi, Race Director, Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press

Michael Masi, Race Director, Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press
56/160

Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Michael Masi, Race Director, Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press

Michael Masi, Race Director, Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press
57/160

Fotoğraf: Dirk Klynsmith / Motorsport Images

McLaren team members in the paddock

McLaren team members in the paddock
58/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Michael Masi, Race Director, Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press

Michael Masi, Race Director, Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press
59/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Michael Masi, Race Director, Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press

Michael Masi, Race Director, Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press
60/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport
61/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport
62/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport talks to the press

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport talks to the press
63/160

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport talks to the press

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport talks to the press
64/160

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport talks to the press

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport talks to the press
65/160

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Hand sanitiser station near the gates

Hand sanitiser station near the gates
66/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, talks to the media

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, talks to the media
67/160

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing
68/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, arrives in the paddock

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, arrives in the paddock
69/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, in the paddock

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, in the paddock
70/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Gunter Steiner, Haas F1 Team, takls to the journalists

Gunter Steiner, Haas F1 Team, takls to the journalists
71/160

Fotoğraf: Evgeniy Safronov

Haas mechanics work in the garage

Haas mechanics work in the garage
72/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Haas mechanics work on their car in the garage

Haas mechanics work on their car in the garage
73/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Hand Sanitiser dispenser outside the empty McLaren hospitality area in the paddock

Hand Sanitiser dispenser outside the empty McLaren hospitality area in the paddock
74/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Hand Sanitiser dispenser outside the empty McLaren hospitality area in the paddock

Hand Sanitiser dispenser outside the empty McLaren hospitality area in the paddock
75/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 talks to the press

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 talks to the press
76/160

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 talks to the press

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 talks to the press
77/160

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 talks to the press

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 talks to the press
78/160

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Fans wear protective masks in light of the coronavirus outbreak

Fans wear protective masks in light of the coronavirus outbreak
79/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fans wait outside the circuit as the gates are delayed in opening

Fans wait outside the circuit as the gates are delayed in opening
80/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fans queue with Police as the gates are delayed in opening

Fans queue with Police as the gates are delayed in opening
81/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fans queue for the dalayed opening gates

Fans queue for the dalayed opening gates
82/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fans queue at the delayed opening gates

Fans queue at the delayed opening gates
83/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fans queue at the delayed opening gates

Fans queue at the delayed opening gates
84/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fans queue at the delayed opening gates

Fans queue at the delayed opening gates
85/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fans queue at the closed gates

Fans queue at the closed gates
86/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fans queue at the delayed opening gates

Fans queue at the delayed opening gates
87/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fans queue at the delayed opening gates

Fans queue at the delayed opening gates
88/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

F1 photographer badge

F1 photographer badge
89/160

Fotoğraf: Evgeniy Safronov

Fans queue as the gates are delayed in opening

Fans queue as the gates are delayed in opening
90/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fans outside the paddock

Fans outside the paddock
91/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fans queue as the gates are delayed in opening

Fans queue as the gates are delayed in opening
92/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Equipment is packed away outside the Red Bull garage

Equipment is packed away outside the Red Bull garage
93/160

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Equipment is packed away outside the Mercedes garage

Equipment is packed away outside the Mercedes garage
94/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Empty track and grandstands at turn 1

Empty track and grandstands at turn 1
95/160

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Empty stage in the fans area

Empty stage in the fans area
96/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Empty grandstands

Empty grandstands
97/160

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Empty grandstands

Empty grandstands
98/160

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Empty grandstands

Empty grandstands
99/160

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing talks to the press

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing talks to the press
100/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing talks to the press

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing talks to the press
101/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, Williams Racing

Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, Williams Racing
102/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing talks to the press

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing talks to the press
103/160

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing talks to the press

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing talks to the press
104/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing talks to the press

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing talks to the press
105/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing talks to the press

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing talks to the press
106/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press
107/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press
108/160

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 talks to the press
109/160

Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
110/160

Fotoğraf: Evgeniy Safronov

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
111/160

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
112/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Bord met boodschap: Grand Prix van Australië is afgelast

Bord met boodschap: Grand Prix van Australië is afgelast
113/160

Fotoğraf: Erwin Jaeggi

Australian GP helpers

Australian GP helpers
114/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Angry fans with a message for the FIA on the news that the race is cancelled

Angry fans with a message for the FIA on the news that the race is cancelled
115/160

Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO talks to the press

Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO talks to the press
116/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO

Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO
117/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO

Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO
118/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO

Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO
119/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1 and Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda arrive at the circuit

Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1 and Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda arrive at the circuit
120/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

An offical speaks to the media as fans listen

An offical speaks to the media as fans listen
121/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri personnel arrive at the track

AlphaTauri personnel arrive at the track
122/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri Honda staff in the paddock amongst packing crates

AlphaTauri Honda staff in the paddock amongst packing crates
123/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri Honda staff in the paddock amongst packing crates

AlphaTauri Honda staff in the paddock amongst packing crates
124/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo personnel arrive at the track

Alfa Romeo personnel arrive at the track
125/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

A member of the Red Bull team packs away equipment in the pitlane

A member of the Red Bull team packs away equipment in the pitlane
126/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A member of the Red Bull team packs away equipment in the pits

A member of the Red Bull team packs away equipment in the pits
127/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A notice encouraging the use of hand sanitiser

A notice encouraging the use of hand sanitiser
128/160

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

A Racing Point RP20 under covers in the garage

A Racing Point RP20 under covers in the garage
129/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

A spectator reacts to the news of the cancellation of the Grand Prix

A spectator reacts to the news of the cancellation of the Grand Prix
130/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alan Permane, Sporting Director, Renault Sport F1 Team

Alan Permane, Sporting Director, Renault Sport F1 Team
131/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

A member of the press talks to a fan

A member of the press talks to a fan
132/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A member of the media talks to fans

A member of the media talks to fans
133/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A member of the media speaks to fans

A member of the media speaks to fans
134/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A member of the media speaks to a fan

A member of the media speaks to a fan
135/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A member of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation makes an announcement

A member of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation makes an announcement
136/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A member of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation makes an announcement

A member of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation makes an announcement
137/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A hand sanitiser dispenser in the paddock

A hand sanitiser dispenser in the paddock
138/160

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Merchandise stands are dismantled

Merchandise stands are dismantled
139/160

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

A circuit official with a curfew sign

A circuit official with a curfew sign
140/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A disappointed Mercedes F1 fans gives a thumbs down gesture as the gates are delayed in opening

A disappointed Mercedes F1 fans gives a thumbs down gesture as the gates are delayed in opening
141/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A hand sanitiser dispenser in the paddock

A hand sanitiser dispenser in the paddock
142/160

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Empty grandstands

Empty grandstands
143/160

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Haas equipment is packed away in the pitlane

Haas equipment is packed away in the pitlane
144/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Steering wheel from the Ferrari SF90

Steering wheel from the Ferrari SF90
145/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A member of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation makes an announcement to fans

A member of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation makes an announcement to fans
146/160

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Outside the McLaren hospitality area

Outside the McLaren hospitality area
147/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The Red Bull Racing garage in the pit lane

The Red Bull Racing garage in the pit lane
148/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, arrives in the paddock

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, arrives in the paddock
149/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri

Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri
150/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM
151/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Screens in front of the Haas garages

Screens in front of the Haas garages
152/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The AlphaTauri garage

The AlphaTauri garage
153/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The McLaren gantry over the pitbox

The McLaren gantry over the pitbox
154/160

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

10. geçit önündeki kalabalık

10. geçit önündeki kalabalık
155/160

Fotoğraf: Andrew van Leeuwen

10. geçit önündeki kalabalık

10. geçit önündeki kalabalık
156/160

Fotoğraf: Andrew van Leeuwen

10. geçit önündeki kalabalık

10. geçit önündeki kalabalık
157/160

Fotoğraf: Andrew van Leeuwen

10. geçit önündeki kalabalık

10. geçit önündeki kalabalık
158/160

Fotoğraf: Andrew van Leeuwen

10. geçit önündeki kalabalık

10. geçit önündeki kalabalık
159/160

Fotoğraf: Andrew van Leeuwen

10. geçit önündeki kalabalık

10. geçit önündeki kalabalık
160/160

Fotoğraf: Andrew van Leeuwen

Son sonuçlar Puan Durumu

