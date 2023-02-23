Önceki / Bahreyn testi bugün başlıyor, sürücü kadroları belli oldu Sonraki / Canlı anlatım: Bahreyn testleri 1. gün
Formula 1 / Bahreyn Kış testi Haberler

Galeri: AlphaTauri AT04'ün ilk pist üstü fotoğrafları yayınlandı

AlphaTauri, Misano'da yaptığı shakedown'a dair görüntüleri paylaştı ve yeni AT04 de ortaya çıkmış oldu.

Ekleyen:
, Editör
Galeri: AlphaTauri AT04'ün ilk pist üstü fotoğrafları yayınlandı
Haberi dinle
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
1/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
2/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
3/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
4/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
5/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
6/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
7/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
8/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
9/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
10/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
11/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
12/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
13/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
14/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
15/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
16/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
17/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
18/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
19/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
20/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
21/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri
22/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri
23/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri
24/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri
25/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri
26/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri
27/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri
28/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
29/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
30/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
31/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
32/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
33/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
34/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
35/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
36/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri
37/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri
38/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri
39/39

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

paylaşım
yorumlar

Bahreyn testi bugün başlıyor, sürücü kadroları belli oldu

Canlı anlatım: Bahreyn testleri 1. gün
Daha fazlası
Ezel Tan
McLaren, ilk günde aracın yapısını güçlendirmek zorunda kalmış

McLaren, ilk günde aracın yapısını güçlendirmek zorunda kalmış

Formula 1
Bahreyn Kış testi

McLaren, ilk günde aracın yapısını güçlendirmek zorunda kalmış McLaren, ilk günde aracın yapısını güçlendirmek zorunda kalmış

Shovlin: "W14'le geçen yıla kıyasla çok daha iyi bir temelimiz var"

Shovlin: "W14'le geçen yıla kıyasla çok daha iyi bir temelimiz var"

Formula 1

Shovlin: "W14'le geçen yıla kıyasla çok daha iyi bir temelimiz var" Shovlin: "W14'le geçen yıla kıyasla çok daha iyi bir temelimiz var"

Drugovich, takımla ilk testinden mutlu ayrıldı

Drugovich, takımla ilk testinden mutlu ayrıldı

Formula 1
Bahreyn Kış testi

Drugovich, takımla ilk testinden mutlu ayrıldı Drugovich, takımla ilk testinden mutlu ayrıldı

Son Haberler

McLaren, ilk günde aracın yapısını güçlendirmek zorunda kalmış

McLaren, ilk günde aracın yapısını güçlendirmek zorunda kalmış

F1 Formula 1

McLaren, ilk günde aracın yapısını güçlendirmek zorunda kalmış McLaren, ilk günde aracın yapısını güçlendirmek zorunda kalmış

Shovlin: "W14'le geçen yıla kıyasla çok daha iyi bir temelimiz var"

Shovlin: "W14'le geçen yıla kıyasla çok daha iyi bir temelimiz var"

F1 Formula 1

Shovlin: "W14'le geçen yıla kıyasla çok daha iyi bir temelimiz var" Shovlin: "W14'le geçen yıla kıyasla çok daha iyi bir temelimiz var"

Drugovich, takımla ilk testinden mutlu ayrıldı

Drugovich, takımla ilk testinden mutlu ayrıldı

F1 Formula 1

Drugovich, takımla ilk testinden mutlu ayrıldı Drugovich, takımla ilk testinden mutlu ayrıldı

Canlı anlatım: Bahreyn sezon öncesi testleri 2. gün

Canlı anlatım: Bahreyn sezon öncesi testleri 2. gün

F1 Formula 1

Canlı anlatım: Bahreyn sezon öncesi testleri 2. gün Canlı anlatım: Bahreyn sezon öncesi testleri 2. gün

Mail listesine üye ol
Sosyal
Motorsport.com uygulaması
Seri
Motorsport Network.
İletişim
© 2023 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.