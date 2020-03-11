Formula 1
Program Sonuçlar Puan Durumu
Formula 1 / Avustralya GP / Galeri

Galeri: 2020 Avustralya GP çarşamba fotoğrafları

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
1/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Tarmac strip at the end of the pit wall

Tarmac strip at the end of the pit wall
2/200

Fotoğraf: Andrew van Leeuwen

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 rides the track

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 rides the track
3/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 rides the track

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 rides the track
4/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The Melbourne skyline

The Melbourne skyline
5/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The light above the Haas pit box

The light above the Haas pit box
6/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Spare WIlliams front wings and noses

Spare WIlliams front wings and noses
7/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Spare WIlliams front wings and noses

Spare WIlliams front wings and noses
8/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Spare AlphaTauri noses and front wings

Spare AlphaTauri noses and front wings
9/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Spare AlphaTauri noses and front wings

Spare AlphaTauri noses and front wings
10/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Spare AlphaTauri noses and front wings

Spare AlphaTauri noses and front wings
11/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point walks the track with members of the team

Sergio Perez, Racing Point walks the track with members of the team
12/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team
13/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team
14/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with members of his team

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with members of his team
15/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
16/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
17/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track with members of the team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track with members of the team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1
18/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track with members of the team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track with members of the team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1
19/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track with members of the team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track with members of the team
20/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track with members of the team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track with members of the team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1
21/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track with members of tehe team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track with members of tehe team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1
22/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track with members of tehe team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track with members of tehe team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1
23/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
24/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
25/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 on his trackwalk with members of the team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 on his trackwalk with members of the team
26/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 on his trackwalk with members of the team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 on his trackwalk with members of the team
27/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 on his trackwalk with members of the team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 on his trackwalk with members of the team
28/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
29/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Racing Point front wing detail

Racing Point front wing detail
30/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track
31/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track
32/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
33/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
34/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
35/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Michael Masi, Race Director

Michael Masi, Race Director
36/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Members of the McLaren team walk the track

Members of the McLaren team walk the track
37/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Members of the McLaren team walk the track

Members of the McLaren team walk the track
38/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Mclaren on their track walk

Mclaren on their track walk
39/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Mclaren on their track walk

Mclaren on their track walk
40/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Mclaren on their track walk

Mclaren on their track walk
41/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Mclaren on their track walk

Mclaren on their track walk
42/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Mclaren on their track walk

Mclaren on their track walk
43/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Mclaren on their track walk

Mclaren on their track walk
44/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
45/200

Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
46/200

Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
47/200

Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
48/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
49/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
50/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
51/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
52/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
53/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
54/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
55/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
56/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
57/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Haas nose and front wing

Haas nose and front wing
58/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Haas nose and front wing

Haas nose and front wing
59/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Haas nose and front wing

Haas nose and front wing
60/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Haas nose and front wing

Haas nose and front wing
61/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari mechanics check tyres

Ferrari mechanics check tyres
62/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team in the paddock.

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team in the paddock.
63/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team in the paddock

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team in the paddock
64/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team in the paddock

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team in the paddock
65/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team and members of the team walk the track

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team and members of the team walk the track
66/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team and members of the team walk the track

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team and members of the team walk the track
67/200

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the paddock

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the paddock
68/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esso oil drums in front of spare AlphaTauri noses and front wings

Esso oil drums in front of spare AlphaTauri noses and front wings
69/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esso oil drums

Esso oil drums
70/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the paddock.

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the paddock.
71/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the paddock

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the paddock
72/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the paddock

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the paddock
73/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari.
74/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari
75/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari
76/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with members of his team including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with members of his team including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari
77/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with members of his team including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with members of his team including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari
78/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
79/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
80/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren walks the track with members of the team

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren walks the track with members of the team
81/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren
82/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with members of the team

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with members of the team
83/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with members of the team

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with members of the team
84/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with members of the team

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with members of the team
85/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with members of the team

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with members of the team
86/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with members of the team

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with members of the team
87/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
88/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
89/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
90/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren
91/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

An AlphaTauri mechanic at work

An AlphaTauri mechanic at work
92/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri front wing detail

AlphaTauri front wing detail
93/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri front wing detail

AlphaTauri front wing detail
94/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with members of his team

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with members of his team
95/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with members of his team

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with members of his team
96/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
97/200

Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
98/200

Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

A spare AlphaTauri nose and front wing

A spare AlphaTauri nose and front wing
99/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A Racing Point mechanic at work

A Racing Point mechanic at work
100/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A Racing Point mechanic at work

A Racing Point mechanic at work
101/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A JCB in Racing Poing livery

A JCB in Racing Poing livery
102/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track
103/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track
104/200

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track
105/200

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
106/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
107/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
108/200

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
109/200

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing with medias

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing with medias
110/200

Fotoğraf: Jon Noble

Lando Norris, McLaren and members of the team walk the track

Lando Norris, McLaren and members of the team walk the track
111/200

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren and members of the team walk the track

Lando Norris, McLaren and members of the team walk the track
112/200

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren and members of the team walk the track

Lando Norris, McLaren and members of the team walk the track
113/200

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
114/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
115/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
116/200

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and members of the team walk the track

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and members of the team walk the track
117/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and members of the team walk the track

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and members of the team walk the track
118/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and members of the team walk the track

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and members of the team walk the track
119/200

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and members of the team walk the track

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and members of the team walk the track
120/200

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing and members of the team walk the track

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing and members of the team walk the track
121/200

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
122/200

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
123/200

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas' race number on his Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas' race number on his Mercedes F1 W11
124/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The INEOS logo on the bodywork of the Mercedes F1 W11

The INEOS logo on the bodywork of the Mercedes F1 W11
125/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Taking bicycles out on track

Taking bicycles out on track
126/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
127/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
128/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Renault personnel wheel equipment through the paddock

Renault personnel wheel equipment through the paddock
129/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pirelli personnel wheel tyres through the paddock

Pirelli personnel wheel tyres through the paddock
130/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pirelli branding around the track

Pirelli branding around the track
131/200

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Pirelli branding around the track

Pirelli branding around the track
132/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing walks the track with members of his team

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing walks the track with members of his team
133/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing walks the track with members of his team

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing walks the track with members of his team
134/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing walks the track with members of his team

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing walks the track with members of his team
135/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track
136/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track
137/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
138/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
139/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
140/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
141/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Michael Masi, Race Director gives a thumbs up to the Safety Car driver

Michael Masi, Race Director gives a thumbs up to the Safety Car driver
142/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes team personnel walk the track

Mercedes team personnel walk the track
143/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Melbourne pist detayı

Melbourne pist detayı
144/200

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Melbourne pist detayı

Melbourne pist detayı
145/200

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Melbourne pist detayı

Melbourne pist detayı
146/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Melbourne pist detayı

Melbourne pist detayı
147/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Melbourne pist detayı

Melbourne pist detayı
148/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Melbourne pist detayı

Melbourne pist detayı
149/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Melbourne pist detayı

Melbourne pist detayı
150/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Melbourne pist detayı

Melbourne pist detayı
151/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Melbourne pist detayı

Melbourne pist detayı
152/200

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
153/200

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
154/200

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
155/200

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
156/200

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
157/200

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
158/200

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
159/200

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
160/200

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
161/200

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
162/200

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
163/200

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
164/200

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
165/200

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
166/200

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
167/200

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
168/200

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
169/200

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
170/200

Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
171/200

Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
172/200

Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
173/200

Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
174/200

Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
175/200

Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
176/200

Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
177/200

Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
178/200

Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
179/200

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
180/200

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
181/200

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Lewis Hamilton's race number on his Mercedes F1 W11

Lewis Hamilton's race number on his Mercedes F1 W11
182/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren and members of the team walk the track

Lando Norris, McLaren and members of the team walk the track
183/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren and members of the team walk the track

Lando Norris, McLaren and members of the team walk the track
184/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
185/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
186/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
187/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
188/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
189/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
190/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
191/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
192/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
193/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
194/200

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with members of the team

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with members of the team
195/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with members of the team

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with members of the team
196/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team
197/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team
198/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team
199/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team
200/200

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

11 Mar 2020 19:53

Avustralya GP öncesinde çarşamba günü öne çıkan fotoğrafları sizler için derledik.

Bu Haber Hakkında

Seri Formula 1
Etkinlik Avustralya GP
Alt-etkinlik Çarşamba

