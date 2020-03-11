Galeri: 2020 Avustralya GP çarşamba fotoğrafları
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Tarmac strip at the end of the pit wall
Fotoğraf: Andrew van Leeuwen
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 rides the track
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 rides the track
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
The Melbourne skyline
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
The light above the Haas pit box
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Spare WIlliams front wings and noses
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Spare WIlliams front wings and noses
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Spare AlphaTauri noses and front wings
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Spare AlphaTauri noses and front wings
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Spare AlphaTauri noses and front wings
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point walks the track with members of the team
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with members of his team
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track with members of the team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track with members of the team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track with members of the team
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track with members of the team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track with members of tehe team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track with members of tehe team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 on his trackwalk with members of the team
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 on his trackwalk with members of the team
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 on his trackwalk with members of the team
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Racing Point front wing detail
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Michael Masi, Race Director
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Members of the McLaren team walk the track
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Members of the McLaren team walk the track
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Mclaren on their track walk
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Mclaren on their track walk
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Mclaren on their track walk
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Mclaren on their track walk
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Mclaren on their track walk
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Mclaren on their track walk
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Haas nose and front wing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Haas nose and front wing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Haas nose and front wing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Haas nose and front wing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari mechanics check tyres
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team in the paddock.
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team in the paddock
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team in the paddock
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team and members of the team walk the track
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team and members of the team walk the track
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the paddock
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esso oil drums in front of spare AlphaTauri noses and front wings
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esso oil drums
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the paddock.
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the paddock
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the paddock
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari.
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with members of his team including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with members of his team including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren walks the track with members of the team
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with members of the team
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with members of the team
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with members of the team
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with members of the team
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with members of the team
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
An AlphaTauri mechanic at work
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
AlphaTauri front wing detail
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
AlphaTauri front wing detail
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with members of his team
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with members of his team
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
A spare AlphaTauri nose and front wing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A Racing Point mechanic at work
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A Racing Point mechanic at work
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A JCB in Racing Poing livery
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing with medias
Fotoğraf: Jon Noble
Lando Norris, McLaren and members of the team walk the track
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren and members of the team walk the track
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren and members of the team walk the track
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and members of the team walk the track
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and members of the team walk the track
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and members of the team walk the track
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and members of the team walk the track
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing and members of the team walk the track
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas' race number on his Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The INEOS logo on the bodywork of the Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Taking bicycles out on track
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Renault personnel wheel equipment through the paddock
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pirelli personnel wheel tyres through the paddock
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pirelli branding around the track
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Pirelli branding around the track
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing walks the track with members of his team
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing walks the track with members of his team
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing walks the track with members of his team
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Michael Masi, Race Director gives a thumbs up to the Safety Car driver
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes team personnel walk the track
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Melbourne pist detayı
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Melbourne pist detayı
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Melbourne pist detayı
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Melbourne pist detayı
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Melbourne pist detayı
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Melbourne pist detayı
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Melbourne pist detayı
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Melbourne pist detayı
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Melbourne pist detayı
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
Fotoğraf: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Lewis Hamilton's race number on his Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren and members of the team walk the track
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren and members of the team walk the track
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with members of the team
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with members of the team
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Avustralya GP öncesinde çarşamba günü öne çıkan fotoğrafları sizler için derledik.
Bu Haber Hakkında
|Seri
|Formula 1
|Etkinlik
|Avustralya GP
|Alt-etkinlik
|Çarşamba
Galeri: 2020 Avustralya GP çarşamba fotoğrafları
