Fren tozu, 2022'de F1 pilotları için neden daha büyük sorun oluşturuyor?

RB16B brake ducts

Rolling back just one year and we can see just how complex the design of the brake ducts were under the old regulations. The various solutions used by Red Bull on its RB16B goes to show how channels were used as a means of not only reducing heat transfer from the brakes to the wheel rim and subsequently the tyres, but also as a means of airflow taken in at the inlet scoop bypassing the brakes to better manage airflow as it’s dumped out the wheel face.

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola