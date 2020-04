Ferrari'nin DAS'a benzer sisteminin adı PAS'mış

Haas F1 Team VF-20 front detail 1 / 6 Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola Haas planned to use the 'PAS' system for 2020, with the steering assembly seen mounted to the VF-20 during testing

Ferrari SF1000 front suspension 2 / 6 Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola Ferrari's 2020 challenger, the SF1000, has been fitted with its 'PAS' system from the get-go.

Haas F1 Team VF-20 front detail 3 / 6 Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola The Alfa Romeo C39 fitted with a more conventional steering assembly.

Ferrari SF90 front detail 4 / 6 Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola Ferrari introduced its 'PAS' system at the French GP, the two different versions of its steering assembly that can be seen here alongside the chassis for comparison.

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 power steering DAS 5 / 6 Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola Mercedes W11 with its DAS system in view, which is a secondary layer of complexity to the variable Ackermann system, allowing the drivers to realign the front wheels on the straights.