Önceki
Formula 1 / Ferrari Özel testi / Son dakika

Ferrari, Fiorano testlerini Ilott ile tamamladı

Ferrari, Fiorano testlerini Ilott ile tamamladı
Çeviren: Kemal Şengül, Editör

Ferrari'nin test ve yedek pilotu Callum Ilott, Scuderia Ferrari'nin beş günlük Fiorano testinin son gününde piste çıktı ve testi noktalayan isim oldu.

Scuderia Ferrari'nin 2018 SF71H ile Fiorano'da düzenlediği beş günlük testin son gününde, sabah Mick Schumacher öğleden sonra ise Ilott piste çıktı.

Schumacher sabah 09:30 itibariyle piste çıktı ve öğle yemeğine kadar SF71H ile 50'ye yakın tur attı.

Öğleden sonra ise F2 şampiyona ikincisi ve Ferrari'nin genç sürücüsü Ilott piste çıkarak toplamda 52 tur attı.

Ferrari böylelikle beş günlük testte herhangi bir kaza veya sıkıntı yaşamamış oldu. Beş günlük testte toplam yedi pilot -Marcus Armstrong, Giuliano Alesi, Robert Shwartzman, Charles Leclerc, Mick Schumacher, Carlos Sainz ve Callum Ilott- yaklaşık 500 tur tamamladı. Bu da 1500 kilometrelik bir mesafeye denk geliyor.

Öte yandan bugün öğleden sonra Charles'ın kardeşi ve Ferrari'nin genç yeteneği Arthur Leclerc'e ek olarak Ferrari Sürücü Akademisi'nin ilk kadın pilotu Maya Weug da pistteydi.

Editör Redazione

