Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Avusturya GP
03 Tem
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Steiermark GP
10 Tem
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Macaristan GP
17 Tem
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Britanya GP
31 Tem
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
70. Yıl Dönümü GP
07 Ağu
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
İspanya GP
14 Ağu
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Belçika GP
28 Ağu
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
İtalya GP
04 Eyl
FP1:
2 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Toskana GP
11 Eyl
Sıradaki Etkinlik
9 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Singapur GP
18 Eyl
Canceled
R
Formula 1
Rusya GP
25 Eyl
FP1:
23 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Japonya GP
09 Eki
Canceled
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Eki
Sıradaki Etkinlik
37 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Portekiz GP
23 Eki
Sıradaki Etkinlik
51 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Eki
Sıradaki Etkinlik
59 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Türkiye GP
13 Kas
Sıradaki Etkinlik
72 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Ara
Sıradaki Etkinlik
93 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Ara
FP1:
100 gün
Tüm programı gör
Program Sonuçlar Puan Durumu
Formula 1 / Nostalji

F1 tarihinde bugün: Leclerc, Ferrari ile F1'deki ilk zaferini alıyor

F1 tarihinde bugün: Leclerc, Ferrari ile F1'deki ilk zaferini alıyor
Ekleyen:
Editör

Tarih kitaplarımızı ve fotoğraf arşivimizi açtık, sizler için 1 Eylül tarihinde yaşanan önemli olayları derledik.

1985

Ünlü sürücü Stefan Bellof, Porsche 956 ile Eau Rouge virajında çılgınca diyebileceğimiz bir sollama yapmaya çalışırken hayatını kaybetti. Bellof, genellikle bir bastığı yere bir daha basmayan, heyecan verici bir sürücüydü. 1984'te Tyrrell ile birlikte Formula 1 macerasına başlamıştı. Monaco'da, Alain Prost ve Ayrton Senna'ya galibiyet için adeta meydan okumuştu.

Galibiyeti aldı ancak araçtaki teknik usulsüzlükler yüzünden puanı silindi.

Slider
Liste

Stefan Bellof, Tyrrell 012-Ford

Stefan Bellof, Tyrrell 012-Ford
1/5

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stefan Bellof, Porsche 956

Stefan Bellof, Porsche 956
2/5

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Stefan Bellof, Thierry Boutsen, Porsche 956

Stefan Bellof, Thierry Boutsen, Porsche 956
3/5

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Derek Bell, Stefan Bellof, Porsche 956, kaza

Derek Bell, Stefan Bellof, Porsche 956, kaza
4/5

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stefan Bellof, Tyrrell 012 Ford

Stefan Bellof, Tyrrell 012 Ford
5/5

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images


2002

Michael Schumacher, Spa'da düzenlenen Belçika Grand Prix'sini kazandı. Schumi bu pisti adeta domine ediyordu.

Schumacher, böylelikle o yılki onuncu galibiyetini ve Spa'da da altıncı galibiyetini kazanmış oldu.

Slider
Liste

Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher ve Ross Brawn, Rubens Barrichello ve Juan Pablo Montoya

Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher ve Ross Brawn, Rubens Barrichello ve Juan Pablo Montoya
1/7

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher ve Ross Brawn, Rubens Barrichello ve Juan Pablo Montoya

Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher ve Ross Brawn, Rubens Barrichello ve Juan Pablo Montoya
2/7

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher ve Rubens Barrichello ve Juan Pablo Montoya

Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher ve Rubens Barrichello ve Juan Pablo Montoya
3/7

Fotoğraf: Brousseau Photo

Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher ve Rubens Barrichello ve Juan Pablo Montoya

Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher ve Rubens Barrichello ve Juan Pablo Montoya
4/7

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Podyum: Michael Schumacher, Rubens Barrichello ve Juan Pablo Montoya

Podyum: Michael Schumacher, Rubens Barrichello ve Juan Pablo Montoya
5/7

Fotoğraf: Brousseau Photo

Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher

Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher
6/7

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Podyum: Michael Schumacher, Rubens Barrichello, Juan Pablo Montoya ve Ross Brawn

Podyum: Michael Schumacher, Rubens Barrichello, Juan Pablo Montoya ve Ross Brawn
7/7

Fotoğraf: Brousseau Photo


2004

Michael Schumacher, yakın gelecekte sevdiği sporu terk etme niyetinin olmadığını duyurmak için bir basın toplantısı düzenledi.

Schumacher, "Görünüşe göre emekliliğimi burada duyurmam gerekiyor, ama durum böyle değil." dedi. 

Slider
Liste

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
1/4

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
2/4

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004
3/4

Fotoğraf: Peter Spinney / Motorsport Images

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
4/4

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

 

 

2019

Belçika'da gerçekleştirilen yarışı pole pozisyonundan başlayan Charles Leclerc ilk sırada tamamladı ve kariyerinin ilk zaferini yakaladı. Lewis Hamilton yoğun baskısına rağmen ikinci olurken, Valtteri Bottas üçüncü oldu.

Slider
Liste

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium
1/8

Fotoğraf: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and the Ferrari team celebrate victory

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and the Ferrari team celebrate victory
2/8

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and the Ferrari team celebrate victory

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and the Ferrari team celebrate victory
3/8

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, in the Press Conference

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, in the Press Conference
4/8

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
5/8

Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates victory with Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari and other colleagues

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates victory with Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari and other colleagues
6/8

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates with his tea, including Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari and Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates with his tea, including Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari and Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari
7/8

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podium: race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Podium: race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
8/8

Fotoğraf: Erik Junius

