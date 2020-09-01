F1 tarihinde bugün: Leclerc, Ferrari ile F1'deki ilk zaferini alıyor
Tarih kitaplarımızı ve fotoğraf arşivimizi açtık, sizler için 1 Eylül tarihinde yaşanan önemli olayları derledik.
1985
Ünlü sürücü Stefan Bellof, Porsche 956 ile Eau Rouge virajında çılgınca diyebileceğimiz bir sollama yapmaya çalışırken hayatını kaybetti. Bellof, genellikle bir bastığı yere bir daha basmayan, heyecan verici bir sürücüydü. 1984'te Tyrrell ile birlikte Formula 1 macerasına başlamıştı. Monaco'da, Alain Prost ve Ayrton Senna'ya galibiyet için adeta meydan okumuştu.
Galibiyeti aldı ancak araçtaki teknik usulsüzlükler yüzünden puanı silindi.
Stefan Bellof, Tyrrell 012-Ford
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stefan Bellof, Porsche 956
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Stefan Bellof, Thierry Boutsen, Porsche 956
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Derek Bell, Stefan Bellof, Porsche 956, kaza
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stefan Bellof, Tyrrell 012 Ford
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
2002
Michael Schumacher, Spa'da düzenlenen Belçika Grand Prix'sini kazandı. Schumi bu pisti adeta domine ediyordu.
Schumacher, böylelikle o yılki onuncu galibiyetini ve Spa'da da altıncı galibiyetini kazanmış oldu.
Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher ve Ross Brawn, Rubens Barrichello ve Juan Pablo Montoya
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher ve Ross Brawn, Rubens Barrichello ve Juan Pablo Montoya
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher ve Rubens Barrichello ve Juan Pablo Montoya
Fotoğraf: Brousseau Photo
Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher ve Rubens Barrichello ve Juan Pablo Montoya
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Podyum: Michael Schumacher, Rubens Barrichello ve Juan Pablo Montoya
Fotoğraf: Brousseau Photo
Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Podyum: Michael Schumacher, Rubens Barrichello, Juan Pablo Montoya ve Ross Brawn
Fotoğraf: Brousseau Photo
2004
Michael Schumacher, yakın gelecekte sevdiği sporu terk etme niyetinin olmadığını duyurmak için bir basın toplantısı düzenledi.
Schumacher, "Görünüşe göre emekliliğimi burada duyurmam gerekiyor, ama durum böyle değil." dedi.
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004
Fotoğraf: Peter Spinney / Motorsport Images
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
2019
Belçika'da gerçekleştirilen yarışı pole pozisyonundan başlayan Charles Leclerc ilk sırada tamamladı ve kariyerinin ilk zaferini yakaladı. Lewis Hamilton yoğun baskısına rağmen ikinci olurken, Valtteri Bottas üçüncü oldu.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium
Fotoğraf: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and the Ferrari team celebrate victory
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and the Ferrari team celebrate victory
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, in the Press Conference
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates victory with Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari and other colleagues
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates with his tea, including Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari and Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Podium: race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Erik Junius
