F1 araçlarını yavaşlatmak için yapılan taban değişiklikleri neler?

Ferrari SF70H cut in the floor

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

Debate raged at the time about the scythe-shaped floor cut out on the SF70H and how it would flap around under load to the point where the FIA requested that Ferrari more rigidly fix it to the floor. The intrigue surrounding this was partly what led to the everyone’s understanding that they could place fully enclosed holes in the outer 100mm of the floor.