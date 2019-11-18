Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Rusya GP
26 Eyl
-
29 Eyl
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Japonya GP
10 Eki
-
13 Eki
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Meksika GP
24 Eki
-
27 Eki
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Birleşik Devletler GP
01 Kas
-
03 Kas
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Brezilya GP
14 Kas
-
17 Kas
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Biletler
28 Kas
-
01 Ara
FP1:
7 gün
Tüm programı gör
TÜMÜ:
Program Sonuçlar Puan Durumu
Oturum aç

Motorsport Network

TV Bilet al Mağaza

Uygulamalarımızı indirin

© 2019 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.
TV Bilet al Mağaza
Önceki Sonraki
Formula 1 / Brezilya GP / En iyiler listesi

Brezilya GP: Pazar gününden en iyi kareler

paylaşım
yorumlar
Slider
Liste

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 leads at the start of the race

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 leads at the start of the race
1/50

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads through the first corners

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads through the first corners
2/50

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 at the start of the race

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 at the start of the race
3/50

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
4/50

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault R.S.19

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault R.S.19
5/50

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, leads the pack through the first corners

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, leads the pack through the first corners
6/50

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
7/50

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, and Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, and Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15
8/50

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
9/50

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 at the start of the race

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 at the start of the race
10/50

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15
11/50

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 locks up

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 locks up
12/50

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19 and George Russell, Williams Racing FW42 battle

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19 and George Russell, Williams Racing FW42 battle
13/50

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, battles with Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, battles with Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
14/50

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, leads Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, leads Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
15/50

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
16/50

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, leads Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, leads Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
17/50

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
18/50

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
19/50

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, makes a stop

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, makes a stop
20/50

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 pit stop

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 pit stop
21/50

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, and the rest of the field at the first restart

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, and the rest of the field at the first restart
22/50

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, at the first restart

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, at the first restart
23/50

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A helicopter in the colours of the helmet worn by Ayrton Senna

A helicopter in the colours of the helmet worn by Ayrton Senna
24/50

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, leads George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, leads George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
25/50

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, and the rest of the field as the first Safety Car period ends

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, and the rest of the field as the first Safety Car period ends
26/50

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
27/50

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, at the end of the first Safety Car period

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, at the end of the first Safety Car period
28/50

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
29/50

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
30/50

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari with damage after crashing with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari with damage after crashing with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
31/50

Fotoğraf: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 pit stop

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 pit stop
32/50

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 and Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15 behind the Safety Car

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 and Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15 behind the Safety Car
33/50

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Marshals picking up debris

Marshals picking up debris
34/50

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Damaged car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Damaged car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
35/50

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Damaged car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Damaged car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
36/50

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, race towards the chequered flag

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, race towards the chequered flag
37/50

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14 crosses the finish line followed by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14 crosses the finish line followed by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
38/50

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 celebrates on the cool down lap

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 celebrates on the cool down lap
39/50

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 celebrates

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 celebrates
40/50

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates in Parc Ferme

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates in Parc Ferme
41/50

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso celebrates in Parc Ferme

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso celebrates in Parc Ferme
42/50

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, congratulate each other

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, congratulate each other
43/50

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on the podium with his trophy

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on the podium with his trophy
44/50

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, celebrates with his trophy alongside Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, celebrates with his trophy alongside Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium
45/50

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with the champagne

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with the champagne
46/50

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fans celebrate and display banners after the race

Fans celebrate and display banners after the race
47/50

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate on the podium

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate on the podium
48/50

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr, McLaren celebrates his third position on the podium with the McLaren team

Carlos Sainz Jr, McLaren celebrates his third position on the podium with the McLaren team
49/50

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr, McLaren celebrates his third position on the podium with the McLaren team

Carlos Sainz Jr, McLaren celebrates his third position on the podium with the McLaren team
50/50

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Ekleyen:
Çeviren: Cem Özel, Editör
18 Kas 2019 10:20

Brezilya Grand Prix'sinde pazar gününe dair en iyi kareleri sizler için derledik.

İlgili haberler:

Sonraki haber
Ecclestone: "Mercedes, Formula 1'den ayrılır"

Önceki haber

Ecclestone: "Mercedes, Formula 1'den ayrılır"

Sonraki haber

Binotto: “Leclerc ve Vettel, insanların düşündüğünden daha iyi anlaşıyor”

Binotto: “Leclerc ve Vettel, insanların düşündüğünden daha iyi anlaşıyor”
Yorumları görüntüle

Bu Haber Hakkında

Seri Formula 1
Etkinlik Brezilya GP
Editör Charles Bradley

Yarış merkezi

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Kas - 1 Ara
FP1 Başlangıç:
7 gün
Seans Tarih
Yerel zaman dilimi
Sizin Zaman Diliminiz
 İçerik
FP1
Cum 29 Kas
Cum 29 Kas
04:00
13:00
FP2
Cum 29 Kas
Cum 29 Kas
08:00
17:00
FP3
Cmt 30 Kas
Cmt 30 Kas
05:00
14:00
Q1
Cmt 30 Kas
Cmt 30 Kas
08:00
17:00
Yarış
Paz 1 Ara
Paz 1 Ara
08:10
17:10
Son sonuçlar Puan Durumu

Çok Okunanlar

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: “Saçma Vettel/Leclerc mücadelesini netleştirmemiz gerekiyor”

2
Formula 1

Red Bull, Brezilya'da düzlükte Mercedes'i nasıl yendi?

30dk
3
Formula 1

Mercedes, Verstappen ile mücadelede Hamilton’ın bataryasının neden dolu olmadığını açıkladı

2s
4
Formula 1

Red Bull, yer çekimi olmayan alanda pit stop yaptı

1s
5
Formula 1

Hamilton, 2020'de üçlü şampiyonluk mücadelesi bekliyor

3s

Son Videolar

Red Bull'un sıfır yer çekiminde pit stopu 02:09
Formula 1
2s

Red Bull'un sıfır yer çekiminde pit stopu

F1 Start Gridi: Brezilya GP 00:56
Formula 1

F1 Start Gridi: Brezilya GP

F1 2019'da Interlagos'ta bir tur 01:20
Formula 1

F1 2019'da Interlagos'ta bir tur

F1 2021 Kuralları - Öne çıkan 10 konu 10:12
Formula 1

F1 2021 Kuralları - Öne çıkan 10 konu

F1'in 2021 planları hakkındaki görüşler 09:42
Formula 1

F1'in 2021 planları hakkındaki görüşler

Son Haberler

Red Bull, Brezilya'da düzlükte Mercedes'i nasıl yendi?
F1

Red Bull, Brezilya'da düzlükte Mercedes'i nasıl yendi?

Racing Point, Abu Dhabi test programını açıkladı
F1

Racing Point, Abu Dhabi test programını açıkladı

Red Bull, yer çekimi olmayan alanda pit stop yaptı
F1

Red Bull, yer çekimi olmayan alanda pit stop yaptı

Mercedes, Verstappen ile mücadelede Hamilton’ın bataryasının neden dolu olmadığını açıkladı
F1

Mercedes, Verstappen ile mücadelede Hamilton’ın bataryasının neden dolu olmadığını açıkladı

Hamilton, 2020'de üçlü şampiyonluk mücadelesi bekliyor
F1

Hamilton, 2020'de üçlü şampiyonluk mücadelesi bekliyor

Program

Formula 1
Biletler
Sağlayan
28 Kas
Biletler
Tüm programı gör
Mail listesine üye ol

Motorsport.com uygulaması

Seri

Motorsport Network.

İletişim

© 2019 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.