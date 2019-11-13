Brezilya GP: 1973 yılından bu yana kazananlar
1973 Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1974 Emerson Fittipaldi, McLaren
Fotoğraf: David Phipps
1975 Carlos Pace, Brabham
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1976 Niki Lauda, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1977 Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1978 Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1979 Jacques Laffite, Ligier
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1980 Rene Arnoux, Renault
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1981 Carlos Reutemann, Williams
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1982 Alain Prost, Renault
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
1983 Nelson Piquet, Brabham
Fotoğraf: BMW AG
1984 Alain Prost, McLaren
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1985 Alain Prost, McLaren
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1986 Nelson Piquet, Williams
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1987 Alain Prost, McLaren
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1988 Alain Prost, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
1989 Nigel Mansell, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
1990 Alain Prost, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
1991 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
1992 Nigel Mansell, Williams
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1993 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
1994 Michael Schumacher, Benetton
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
1995 Michael Schumacher, Benetton
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
1996 Damon Hill, Williams
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1997 Jacques Villeneuve, Williams
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1998 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1999 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
2000 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
2001 David Coulthard, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
2002 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
2003 Giancarlo Fisichella, Jordan
Fotoğraf: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images
2004 Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
2005 Juan Pablo Montoya, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
2006 Felipe Massa, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
2007 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
2008 Felipe Massa, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
2009 Mark Webber, Red Bull
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
2010 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
2011 Mark Webber, Red Bull
Fotoğraf: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
2012 Jenson Button, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
Fotoğraf: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
2014 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
2015 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
1973 yılından bu yana Brezilya Grand Prix'sini kazanan isimleri sizler için derledik.
