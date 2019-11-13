Formula 1
Brezilya GP: 1973 yılından bu yana kazananlar

Brezilya GP: 1973 yılından bu yana kazananlar

paylaşım
yorumlar
Slider
Liste

1973 Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus

1973 Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus
1/46

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1974 Emerson Fittipaldi, McLaren

1974 Emerson Fittipaldi, McLaren
2/46

Fotoğraf: David Phipps

1975 Carlos Pace, Brabham

1975 Carlos Pace, Brabham
3/46

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1976 Niki Lauda, Ferrari

1976 Niki Lauda, Ferrari
4/46

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1977 Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari

1977 Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari
5/46

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1978 Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari

1978 Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari
6/46

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1979 Jacques Laffite, Ligier

1979 Jacques Laffite, Ligier
7/46

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1980 Rene Arnoux, Renault

1980 Rene Arnoux, Renault
8/46

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1981 Carlos Reutemann, Williams

1981 Carlos Reutemann, Williams
9/46

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1982 Alain Prost, Renault

1982 Alain Prost, Renault
10/46

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

1983 Nelson Piquet, Brabham

1983 Nelson Piquet, Brabham
11/46

Fotoğraf: BMW AG

1984 Alain Prost, McLaren

1984 Alain Prost, McLaren
12/46

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1985 Alain Prost, McLaren

1985 Alain Prost, McLaren
13/46

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1986 Nelson Piquet, Williams

1986 Nelson Piquet, Williams
14/46

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1987 Alain Prost, McLaren

1987 Alain Prost, McLaren
15/46

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1988 Alain Prost, McLaren

1988 Alain Prost, McLaren
16/46

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

1989 Nigel Mansell, Ferrari

1989 Nigel Mansell, Ferrari
17/46

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1990 Alain Prost, Ferrari

1990 Alain Prost, Ferrari
18/46

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

1991 Ayrton Senna, McLaren

1991 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
19/46

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

1992 Nigel Mansell, Williams

1992 Nigel Mansell, Williams
20/46

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1993 Ayrton Senna, McLaren

1993 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
21/46

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

1994 Michael Schumacher, Benetton

1994 Michael Schumacher, Benetton
22/46

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

1995 Michael Schumacher, Benetton

1995 Michael Schumacher, Benetton
23/46

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1996 Damon Hill, Williams

1996 Damon Hill, Williams
24/46

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1997 Jacques Villeneuve, Williams

1997 Jacques Villeneuve, Williams
25/46

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1998 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren

1998 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
26/46

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1999 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren

1999 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
27/46

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

2000 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2000 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
28/46

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

2001 David Coulthard, McLaren

2001 David Coulthard, McLaren
29/46

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

2002 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2002 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
30/46

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

2003 Giancarlo Fisichella, Jordan

2003 Giancarlo Fisichella, Jordan
31/46

Fotoğraf: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images

2004 Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams

2004 Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams
32/46

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

2005 Juan Pablo Montoya, McLaren

2005 Juan Pablo Montoya, McLaren
33/46

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

2006 Felipe Massa, Ferrari

2006 Felipe Massa, Ferrari
34/46

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

2007 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari

2007 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari
35/46

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

2008 Felipe Massa, Ferrari

2008 Felipe Massa, Ferrari
36/46

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

2009 Mark Webber, Red Bull

2009 Mark Webber, Red Bull
37/46

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

2010 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2010 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
38/46

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

2011 Mark Webber, Red Bull

2011 Mark Webber, Red Bull
39/46

Fotoğraf: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

2012 Jenson Button, McLaren

2012 Jenson Button, McLaren
40/46

Fotoğraf: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
41/46

Fotoğraf: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

2014 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2014 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
42/46

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

2015 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2015 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
43/46

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
44/46

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
45/46

Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
46/46

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ekleyen:
Çeviren: Kemal Şengül, Editör
13 Kas 2019 05:24

1973 yılından bu yana Brezilya Grand Prix'sini kazanan isimleri sizler için derledik.

