Azerbaycan GP: Pilot performans puanları
Azerbaycan GP'nin ardından Motorsport.com Global editörlerinin hafta sonunu baz alarak pilotlara verdikleri puanları sizler için derledik.
Not: Bu puanlamalar, Motorsport.com Türkiye editörlerine ait değildir.
Puanlama, tüm hafta sonu baz alınarak yapılmıştır.
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Güney Afrika, 2023 F1 takvimine girmek için ciddi görüşmelerde bulunuyor
Vettel: "Aston Martin çalışmalarının meyvelerini almaya başladı"