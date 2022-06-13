Biletler
Formula 1 / Azerbaycan GP Haberler

Azerbaycan GP: Pilot performans puanları

Azerbaycan GP'nin ardından Motorsport.com Global editörlerinin hafta sonunu baz alarak pilotlara verdikleri puanları sizler için derledik.

Kemal Şengül
Ekleyen:
, Şef Editör
Azerbaycan GP: Pilot performans puanları
Haberi dinle

Not: Bu puanlamalar, Motorsport.com Türkiye editörlerine ait değildir. 

Puanlama, tüm hafta sonu baz alınarak yapılmıştır.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing: 9 puan
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing: 9 puan
1/20

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing: 7 puan
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing: 7 puan
2/20

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG: 8 puan
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG: 8 puan
3/20

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG: 8 puan
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG: 8 puan
4/20

Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri: 8 puan
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri: 8 puan
5/20

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin: 8 puan
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin: 8 puan
6/20

Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine: 8 puan
Fernando Alonso, Alpine: 8 puan
7/20

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren: 7 puan
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren: 7 puan
8/20

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren: 7 puan
Lando Norris, McLaren: 7 puan
9/20

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Alpine: 6 puan
Esteban Ocon, Alpine: 6 puan
10/20

Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo: 5 puan
Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo: 5 puan
11/20

Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Williams: 6 puan
Alex Albon, Williams: 6 puan
12/20

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri: 8 puan
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri: 8 puan
13/20

Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team: 4 puan
Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team: 4 puan
14/20

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams: 4 puan
Nicholas Latifi, Williams: 4 puan
15/20

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin: 4 puan
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin: 4 puan
16/20

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas: 8 puan
Kevin Magnussen, Haas: 8 puan
17/20

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo: 9 puan
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo: 9 puan
18/20

Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari: 9 puan
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari: 9 puan
19/20

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari: 5 puan
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari: 5 puan
20/20

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

