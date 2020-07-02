Avusturya GP: Perşembe gününden en iyi kareler
Avusturya Grand Prix'si hafta sonunda perşembe gününe dair en iyi fotoğrafları sizler için derledik.
Safety information board
Fotoğraf: Jon Noble
Media centre
Fotoğraf: Jon Noble
Media centre
Fotoğraf: Jon Noble
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari looks at Matteo Nannini, Jenzer Motorsport whilst he walks the track
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Engine cover of Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front wing of MCL35 infront of We Race As One logo
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
The Racing Point Team outside the garage
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
McLaren Team Member in the pit lane
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Wear face mask reminder on start finish straight
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Safety Car with We Race As One Logo
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Steven Tee, Photographer
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front wings of McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the press conference
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Engine cover of McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Podium being prepared
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
TV cameraman
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Engine cover of Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
General View
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with his team
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri walks the track
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Grandstand
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Bu Haber Hakkında
|Seri
|Formula 1
|Etkinlik
|Avusturya GP
|Alt-etkinlik
|Perşembe