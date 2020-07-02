Formula 1
Formula 1 / Avusturya GP / Özel Haber

Avusturya GP: Perşembe gününden en iyi kareler

paylaşım
yorumlar
Avusturya GP: Perşembe gününden en iyi kareler
Çeviren: Kemal Şengül, Editör
2 Tem 2020 19:54

Avusturya Grand Prix'si hafta sonunda perşembe gününe dair en iyi fotoğrafları sizler için derledik.

 

Slider
Liste

Safety information board

Safety information board
1/30

Fotoğraf: Jon Noble

Media centre

Media centre
2/30

Fotoğraf: Jon Noble

Media centre

Media centre
3/30

Fotoğraf: Jon Noble

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
4/30

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari looks at Matteo Nannini, Jenzer Motorsport whilst he walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari looks at Matteo Nannini, Jenzer Motorsport whilst he walks the track
5/30

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
6/30

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Engine cover of Ferrari SF1000

Engine cover of Ferrari SF1000
7/30

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Front wing of MCL35 infront of We Race As One logo

Front wing of MCL35 infront of We Race As One logo
8/30

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The Racing Point Team outside the garage

The Racing Point Team outside the garage
9/30

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

McLaren Team Member in the pit lane

McLaren Team Member in the pit lane
10/30

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
11/30

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Wear face mask reminder on start finish straight

Wear face mask reminder on start finish straight
12/30

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Safety Car with We Race As One Logo

Safety Car with We Race As One Logo
13/30

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Steven Tee, Photographer

Steven Tee, Photographer
14/30

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Front wings of McLaren MCL35

Front wings of McLaren MCL35
15/30

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the press conference
16/30

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Engine cover of McLaren MCL35

Engine cover of McLaren MCL35
17/30

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference
18/30

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podium being prepared

Podium being prepared
19/30

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
20/30

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
21/30

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
22/30

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

TV cameraman

TV cameraman
23/30

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Engine cover of Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Engine cover of Renault F1 Team R.S.20
24/30

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

General View

General View
25/30

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team
26/30

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with his team

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with his team
27/30

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
28/30

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri walks the track

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri walks the track
29/30

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Grandstand

Grandstand
30/30

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Alonso-Renault anlaşması gelecek hafta açıklanabilir

Alonso-Renault anlaşması gelecek hafta açıklanabilir

Avusturya GP hafta sonu boyunca DAS ve Racing Point - Mercedes benzerliği sorgulanacak

Avusturya GP hafta sonu boyunca DAS ve Racing Point - Mercedes benzerliği sorgulanacak

