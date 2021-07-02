Biletler
Giorgio Piola'nın teknik F1 analizleri
Giorgio Piola'nın teknik F1 analizleri
Formula 1 / Avusturya GP Analiz

Avusturya GP: Padoktan en son teknik kareler

Ekleyen:
Yardımcı Editör:
Matthew Somerfield
Çeviren:
Abdullah Çelik
, Şef Editör

Avusturya GP öncesinde padokta öne çıkan teknik detayları Giorgio Piola ve Sutton Images arşivinden sizler için derledik.

Avusturya GP: Padoktan en son teknik kareler

Red Bull Racing RB16B arka detay

Red Bull Racing RB16B arka detay
1/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Red Bull'un tırtıklı difüzörünü, kaşık şeklindeki arka kanadını, tek destek kollu arka kanadını ve genel olarak arka tarafı detaylı bir şekilde gösteren fotoğraf.

Mercedes W12 fren tamburu

Mercedes W12 fren tamburu
2/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Mercedes'in arka fren kampanasının yarıdan üst kısmında farklı bir hava çıkışı yer alıyor. Takım bu sayede lastik sıcaklıklarını farklı bölümde farklı bir şekilde idare edebiliyor.

Aston Martin AMR21 detay

Aston Martin AMR21 detay
3/42

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

Aston Martin, sidepoddan kenara doğru uzanan yatay kanadın üstüne iki adet kanatçık ekledi.

Aston Martin AMR21 detay

Aston Martin AMR21 detay
4/42

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

O kanatların arkadan görüntüsü bu şekilde.

Red Bull Racing RB16B arka detay

Red Bull Racing RB16B arka detay
5/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Red Bull'un Steiermark GP'de Max Verstappen'in aracına eklediği tırtıklı difüzör tasarımının yakından görüntüsü.

Red Bull Racing RB16B difüzör detay

Red Bull Racing RB16B difüzör detay
6/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Red Bull'un difüzörünün merkezindeki dikkat çekici detay

Aston Martin AMR21 ön kanat detay

Aston Martin AMR21 ön kanat detay
7/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Aston Martin'in ön kanadının arkadan görüntüsü. Her şey, hava akımını lastiklerin çevresinden yönlendirecek şekilde tasarlanmış durumda.

Aston Martin AMR21 ön kanat detay

Aston Martin AMR21 ön kanat detay
8/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Bu fotoğrafta, Aston Martin'in ön kanat duvarın iç kısmına da dışarıdaki gibi minik bir plaka eklediği görülüyor.

Ferrari SF21 ön kanat detay

Ferrari SF21 ön kanat detay
9/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Mekanikler ön kanadı hareket ettirirken Ferrari SF21'in ön kanadının ve burnunun alt tarafı bu şekilde görüntülendi. Burun delikleri tarafından toplanan hava akışını burnun önünde yönlendiren dil benzeri uzantıya dikkat edebilirsiniz. Bunun dışında  oradan geçen hava akışını yakalamak için hemen arkasında bir giriş daha bulunuyor.

Ferrari SF21 taban detay

Ferrari SF21 taban detay
10/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Ferrari'nin Avusturya GP'de test edeceği tabana 3 yeni kanatçık eklendi.

Mercedes W12 ön fren detay

Mercedes W12 ön fren detay
11/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Red Bull Racing RB16B ön fren detay

Red Bull Racing RB16B ön fren detay
12/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Ferrari SF21 bargeboard detay

Ferrari SF21 bargeboard detay
13/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Ferrari SF21'in bargeboard bölgesini gösteren bir fotoğraf. Bu bölgede hava akımını yönlendirmek için tabanın ucunda 4 sıra kanatçık dizisi yer alıyor.

Ferrari SF21 detay

Ferrari SF21 detay
14/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

4 sıra kanatçık dizisini yakından görelim.

Ferrari SF21 detay

Ferrari SF21 detay
15/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Bargeboard'un arka tarafında 2 adet bumerang kanat yer alıyor ve bu bumerang kanatlar, iki ayrı dikey parça ile yeniden tabana bağlanıyor. Üstteki bumerang kanadın bağlandığı dikey parçanın alt tarafı, onun arkasındaki panjur tarzındaki kanatlara bağlanıyor.

Alpine A521 detay

Alpine A521 detay
16/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Alpine'in difüzörünü ve arka kanadının alt tarafını gösteren bir kare.

Mercedes W12 detay

Mercedes W12 detay
17/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Mercedes aracında yine yüksek yere basma gücü üreten arka kanat ve T-kanat tasarımı vardı.

Mercedes W12 detay

Mercedes W12 detay
18/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Mercedes'in ön kanadının dış kısmında, hava akımını yere doğru yönlendirecek kıvrımlı bir kanatçık yer alıyor.

Aston Martin AMR21 detay

Aston Martin AMR21 detay
19/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Aston Martin'in sidepodunun kenarında ve halonun çıkışında soğutma çıkışları bulunuyor.

Aston Martin AMR21 detay

Aston Martin AMR21 detay
20/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Aston Martin AMR21'in burnunun arkadan çekilmiş bir görüntüsünde, kıç bölümünde iki kanalla tamamlanan tekne kuyruğu benzeri bir tasarım olduğu görülüyor.

Aston Martin AMR21 arka detay

Aston Martin AMR21 arka detay
21/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Aston Martin'in arka kanat plakasını ve yüzey kanatçıklarını gösteren bir kare. Mercedes'in aksine kenar plakasının ön tarafında da bir yüzey kanatçığı bulunuyor.

Aston Martin AMR21 arka detay

Aston Martin AMR21 arka detay
22/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Aston Martin'in egzoz ve atık borusu çıkışı. Arka kanat destek kolları, vites kutusu kasnağından ziyade Mercedes gibi doğrudan kaza yapısına bağlanmış durumda.

Aston Martin AMR21 detay

Aston Martin AMR21 detay
23/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Difüzör detaylarını yakından gösteren bir kare.

Red Bull Racing RB16B arka detay

Red Bull Racing RB16B arka detay
24/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Red Bull, arka kanat kenar plakasına kıvrımlı sarkıtları yeniden ekledi.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detay

Red Bull Racing RB16B detay
25/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Red Bull'un sidepod bölgesini değişik açıdan gösteren bir kare.

Aston Martin AMR21 detay

Aston Martin AMR21 detay
26/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Aston Martin mekanikerleri ön süspansiyonlar üzerinde çalışıyor.

AlphaTauri AT02 detay

AlphaTauri AT02 detay
27/42

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

Ferrari SF21ön fren tamburu

Ferrari SF21ön fren tamburu
28/42

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

Ferrari'nin ön fren kampanasında, sıcaklık kontrolü ve aerodinamiğe yardımcı olmak amacıyla kampana ve jant arasında daha büyük bir boşluk ve çapraz kalan olduğu görülüyor. Ayrıca akışını yönlendirmeye yardımcı olması için üçgen bir kanatçık bulunuyor.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 arka detay

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 arka detay
29/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 arka detay

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 arka detay
30/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

A close up of the diffuser on the C41, note the small vanes in the outer channel, a feature that separates from the rest of the grid.

Mercedes W12 detay

Mercedes W12 detay
31/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Mercedes'in bu açıdan çekilen fotoğrafında, pelerin tarzı hava yönlendirici kanadın şasinin altından en gerideki uzantısı görülüyor.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detay

Red Bull Racing RB16B detay
32/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

RB16B'nin arka kanadı, kuğu boynu şeklindeki destek kolu ve DRS mekanizması.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detay

Red Bull Racing RB16B detay
33/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Mercedes'in taban bölümündeki dışa yönlendirilmiş kanatçıklarını gösteren bir kare. By tasarım yeni değil ancak fotoğraf yeni.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detay

Red Bull Racing RB16B detay
34/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

RB16B'nin sidepod ve bargeboard bölgesi.

Red Bull Racing RB16B bargeboard detay

Red Bull Racing RB16B bargeboard detay
35/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Ferrari SF21 arka detay

Ferrari SF21 arka detay
36/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Ferrari'nin arka tarafında oldukça geniş hava çıkışı bulunuyor.

Mercedes W12 detay

Mercedes W12 detay
37/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Mercedes'in tabanının dalgalı ön tarafı

Mercedes W12 detay

Mercedes W12 detay
38/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Mercedes'in tabanının arka tekerleklerin ön tarafına gelen bölümü. Kanat basamakları dışında, kanadın dış kısmı yukarı doğru kıvrılmış durumda.

Williams FW43B arka detay

Williams FW43B arka detay
39/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Williams, difüzör bölgesinde son yarışta güncelleme yapmıştı.

Mercedes W12 ön kanat detay

Mercedes W12 ön kanat detay
40/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

W12'nin kenar plakası ileriye doğru geldikçe yukarı doğru kıvrılıyor.

Alpine A521 burun ve ön kanat detay

Alpine A521 burun ve ön kanat detay
41/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Alpine'in Avusturya GP'ye getirdiği iki farklı ön kanat. En üstteki flaplere ve flap uçlarına bakarsanız iki kanadın farklı olduğunu görebilirsiniz.

Ferrari SF21 detay

Ferrari SF21 detay
42/42

Fotoğraf: Uncredited Photo

Ferrari'nin şasi ucundaki kanatçıkları

 

