Formula 1 / Avusturya GP / En iyiler listesi

Avusturya GP: Cumartesi gününden en iyi kareler

paylaşım
yorumlar
Avusturya GP: Cumartesi gününden en iyi kareler
Ekleyen:
Çeviren: Abdullah Çelik
4 Tem 2020 20:18

2020 Formula 1 sezonunun ilk sıralama seansı bugün Avusturya'da tamamlandı. Motorsport Images arşivinden sıralamalara dair en iyi fotoğrafları sizler için derledik.

 

Slider
Liste

Top three arrive on the grid after qualifying

Top three arrive on the grid after qualifying
1/45

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Pole man Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Pole man Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
2/45

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas celebrates after taking Pole Position

Valtteri Bottas celebrates after taking Pole Position
3/45

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
4/45

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
5/45

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
6/45

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 kicks up some sparks

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 kicks up some sparks
7/45

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20

Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
8/45

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
9/45

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
10/45

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
11/45

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20, in the pit lane

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20, in the pit lane
12/45

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
13/45

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
14/45

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43

George Russell, Williams FW43
15/45

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
16/45

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
17/45

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16, and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16, and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
18/45

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
19/45

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
20/45

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
21/45

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
22/45

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
23/45

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
24/45

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
25/45

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
26/45

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43 in action

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43 in action
27/45

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Marshals recover the car of Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43

Marshals recover the car of Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
28/45

Fotoğraf: FIA Pool

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
29/45

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 and George Russell, Williams FW43

Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 and George Russell, Williams FW43
30/45

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
31/45

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20

Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
32/45

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
33/45

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
34/45

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
35/45

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43 and Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

George Russell, Williams FW43 and Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
36/45

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
37/45

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
38/45

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
39/45

Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
40/45

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
41/45

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
42/45

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
43/45

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, leads Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, leads Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
44/45

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
45/45

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Yorumları görüntüle

Bu Haber Hakkında

Seri Formula 1
Etkinlik Avusturya GP
Alt-etkinlik Sıralama
Editör Charles Bradley

