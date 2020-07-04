Avusturya GP: Cumartesi gününden en iyi kareler
2020 Formula 1 sezonunun ilk sıralama seansı bugün Avusturya'da tamamlandı. Motorsport Images arşivinden sıralamalara dair en iyi fotoğrafları sizler için derledik.
Top three arrive on the grid after qualifying
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Pole man Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas celebrates after taking Pole Position
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 kicks up some sparks
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20, in the pit lane
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16, and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43 in action
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Marshals recover the car of Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: FIA Pool
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 and George Russell, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams FW43 and Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, leads Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Önceki haber
Norris: "Racing Point'i geçebileceğimizi düşünmüyorduk"
Sonraki haber
Sainz: “Takım olarak iyi bir gün geçirdik”
trending Bugün
Son Haberler
Bu Haber Hakkında
|Seri
|Formula 1
|Etkinlik
|Avusturya GP
|Alt-etkinlik
|Sıralama
|Editör
|Charles Bradley