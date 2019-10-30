Amerika GP: 1959'dan bu yana kazananlar
1959 Bruce McLaren, Cooper
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1960 Stirling Moss, Lotus
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1961 Innes Ireland, Lotus
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1962 Jim Clark, Lotus
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1963 Graham Hill, BRM
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1964 Graham Hill, BRM
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
1965 Graham Hill, BRM
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1966 Jim Clark, Lotus
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1967 Jim Clark, Lotus
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1968 Jackie Stewart, Matra
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1969 Jochen Rindt, Lotus
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1970 Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
1971 Francois Cevert, Tyrrell
Fotoğraf: LAT Photographic
1972 Jackie Stewart, Tyrrell
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1973 Ronnie Peterson, Lotus
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1974 Carlos Reutemann, Brabham
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1975 Niki Lauda, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1976 (Batı) Clay Regazzoni
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1976 (Doğu) James Hunt, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
1977 (Batı) Mario Andretti, Lotus
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1977 (Doğu) James Hunt, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
1978 (Batı) Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1978 (Doğu) Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1979 (Batı) Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1979 (Doğu) Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1980 (Batı) Nelson Piquet, Brabham
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1980 (Doğu) Alan Jones, Williams
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1981 (Batı) Alan Jones, Williams
Fotoğraf: Williams F1
1982 (Batı) Niki Lauda, McLaren
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1983 (Batı) John Watson, McLaren
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1989 Alain Prost, McLaren
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1990 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1991 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
2000 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
2001 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
2002 Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
2003 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
2004 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
2005 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Steve Swope / Motorsport Images
2006 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
2007 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images
2012 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
Fotoğraf: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
2018 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
İlk kez 1959 yılında gerçekleştirilen Amerika GP'yi şimdiye kadar kazanan isimleri sizler için derledik.
Bu Haber Hakkında
|Seri
|Formula 1
|Etkinlik
|Birleşik Devletler GP
|Editör
|Charles Bradley
Yarış merkezi
|Seans
|Tarih
|
Yerel zaman dilimi
Sizin Zaman Diliminiz
|İçerik
|FP1
|
Cum 29 Kas
Cum 29 Kas
|
04:00
13:00
|
|FP2
|
Cum 29 Kas
Cum 29 Kas
|
08:00
17:00
|
|FP3
|
Cmt 30 Kas
Cmt 30 Kas
|
05:00
14:00
|
|Q1
|
Cmt 30 Kas
Cmt 30 Kas
|
08:00
17:00
|
|Yarış
|
Paz 1 Ara
Paz 1 Ara
|
08:10
17:10
|
