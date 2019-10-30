Formula 1
Formula 1 / Birleşik Devletler GP

Amerika GP: 1959'dan bu yana kazananlar

Amerika GP: 1959'dan bu yana kazananlar

1959 Bruce McLaren, Cooper

1959 Bruce McLaren, Cooper
1/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1960 Stirling Moss, Lotus

1960 Stirling Moss, Lotus
2/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1961 Innes Ireland, Lotus

1961 Innes Ireland, Lotus
3/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1962 Jim Clark, Lotus

1962 Jim Clark, Lotus
4/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1963 Graham Hill, BRM

1963 Graham Hill, BRM
5/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1964 Graham Hill, BRM

1964 Graham Hill, BRM
6/48

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

1965 Graham Hill, BRM

1965 Graham Hill, BRM
7/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1966 Jim Clark, Lotus

1966 Jim Clark, Lotus
8/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1967 Jim Clark, Lotus

1967 Jim Clark, Lotus
9/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1968 Jackie Stewart, Matra

1968 Jackie Stewart, Matra
10/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1969 Jochen Rindt, Lotus

1969 Jochen Rindt, Lotus
11/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1970 Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus

1970 Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus
12/48

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

1971 Francois Cevert, Tyrrell

1971 Francois Cevert, Tyrrell
13/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Photographic

1972 Jackie Stewart, Tyrrell

1972 Jackie Stewart, Tyrrell
14/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1973 Ronnie Peterson, Lotus

1973 Ronnie Peterson, Lotus
15/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1974 Carlos Reutemann, Brabham

1974 Carlos Reutemann, Brabham
16/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1975 Niki Lauda, Ferrari

1975 Niki Lauda, Ferrari
17/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1976 (Batı) Clay Regazzoni

1976 (Batı) Clay Regazzoni
18/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1976 (Doğu) James Hunt, McLaren

1976 (Doğu) James Hunt, McLaren
19/48

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

1977 (Batı) Mario Andretti, Lotus

1977 (Batı) Mario Andretti, Lotus
20/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1977 (Doğu) James Hunt, McLaren

1977 (Doğu) James Hunt, McLaren
21/48

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

1978 (Batı) Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari

1978 (Batı) Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari
22/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1978 (Doğu) Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari

1978 (Doğu) Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari
23/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1979 (Batı) Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari

1979 (Batı) Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari
24/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1979 (Doğu) Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari

1979 (Doğu) Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari
25/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1980 (Batı) Nelson Piquet, Brabham

1980 (Batı) Nelson Piquet, Brabham
26/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1980 (Doğu) Alan Jones, Williams

1980 (Doğu) Alan Jones, Williams
27/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1981 (Batı) Alan Jones, Williams

1981 (Batı) Alan Jones, Williams
28/48

Fotoğraf: Williams F1

1982 (Batı) Niki Lauda, McLaren

1982 (Batı) Niki Lauda, McLaren
29/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1983 (Batı) John Watson, McLaren

1983 (Batı) John Watson, McLaren
30/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1989 Alain Prost, McLaren

1989 Alain Prost, McLaren
31/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1990 Ayrton Senna, McLaren

1990 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
32/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1991 Ayrton Senna, McLaren

1991 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
33/48

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

2000 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2000 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
34/48

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

2001 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren

2001 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
35/48

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

2002 Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari

2002 Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari
36/48

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

2003 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2003 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
37/48

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

2004 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2004 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
38/48

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

2005 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2005 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
39/48

Fotoğraf: Steve Swope / Motorsport Images

2006 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2006 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
40/48

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

2007 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

2007 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
41/48

Fotoğraf: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images

2012 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

2012 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
42/48

Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
43/48

Fotoğraf: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
44/48

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
45/48

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
46/48

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
47/48

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

2018 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari

2018 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari
48/48

Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Ekleyen:
Çeviren: Cem Özel, Editör
30 Eki 2019 18:20

İlk kez 1959 yılında gerçekleştirilen Amerika GP'yi şimdiye kadar kazanan isimleri sizler için derledik.

