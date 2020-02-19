Formula 1
Formula 1 / Barcelona Şubat testi I / Test raporu

2020 Barcelona testi 1. gün: Sabah bölümünün lideri Bottas!

paylaşım
yorumlar
2020 Barcelona testi 1. gün: Sabah bölümünün lideri Bottas!
Ekleyen:
, Editör
19 Şub 2020 12:01

2020 Barcelona sezon öncesi testinin ilk gününde, sabah bölümünün en hızlı ismi Mercedes pilotu Valtteri Bottas oldu.

Formula 1'de 2020 kış testleri bugün Barcelona'da yapılan seansla birlikte başladı. Güneşli ve kuru zeminde gerçekleştirilen testin ilk gününde, sabah bölümünde pek fazla olay yaşanmadı.

Birkaç pilot hem ilk virajda hem de son sektörde blokaj yaşadı. Ayrıca Kevin Magnussen sabah bölümünün bitimine kısa bir sürek kala dokuzuncu virajda spin attı.

Liderlik dört saatlik seansta Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez ve Valtteri Bottas arasında el değiştirirken, son iki saatlik bölümde 1:17.313 yapan Mercedes pilotu Bottas seansın en hızlı ismi oldu.

79 tur atan Bottas'ın en yakın takipçisi, gün boyunca oldukça iyi bir performans sergileyen Racing Point pilotu Sergio Perez'di. Perez, Bottas'ın sadece 0.062 saniye gerisinde ikinci sırada yer aldı.

Red Bull'da Max Verstappen oldukça iyi bir başlangıç yaptı ve 91 turla sabah bölümünün en çok tur atan ismiydi. Daha sert lastiklerle Bottas'ın 0.4 saniye gerisinde kalan Verstappen, seansı üçüncü sırada bitirdi.

McLaren'da Carlos Sainz Jr, aynı lastiklerle Bottas'ın 0.7 saniye gerisinde dördüncü sırada yer alırken, onu da Renault ile F1'e dönen Esteban Ocon takip etti. Sainz ve Ocon arasında sadece 0.003 saniye vardı.

Geçen yıl zorlu bir test dönemi geçiren Williams, bu yıl ilk testte yer almayı başardığı gibi, sabah seansı boyunca en çok tur atan takımlardan birisi oldu.

George Russell, yeni FW43'le 73 tur atmayı başarırken, seansı altıncı sırada noktaladı.

Normalde Ferrari'de direksiyona Sebastian Vettel geçecekti ancak Alman sürücü kendisini iyi hissetmeyince direksiyona Charles Leclerc geçti.

Monakolu pilot 1:18.289'luk derecesiyle 64 tur attığı seansı yedinci sırada bitirdi.

Alfa Romeo'da takımın yedek pilotu Robert Kubica direksiyona geçti ve seansı sekizinci sırada noktaladı.

Polonyalı sürücünün 1:18.386'lık en iyi derecesi, lider Bottas'tan 1.073 saniye yavaştı. Öğleden sonra C39'un direksiyonuna Antonio Giovinazzi geçecek.

Son iki sırada ise Haas'tan Kevin Magnussen ve AlphaTauri'den Daniil Kvyat yer aldı.

Kvyat'ın en iyi zamanı, yakın geçen mücadelede lider Bottas'tan 1.171 saniye yavaştı. Rus sürücü son turunda daha da hızlı bir turla geliyordu ancak son anda turunu iptal etti.

Seans boyunca herhangi bir kırmızı bayrak çıkmadı.

İspanya Barcelona, ​​1. Gün - Gün ortası

  Pilot Takım Tur Derece (Lastik)
1 Finlandiya Valtteri Bottaş Mercedes 79 1:17.313 (C3)
2 Meksika Sergio Pérez Racing Point 58 1:17.375 (C3)
3 Hollanda Max Verstappen Red Bull 91 1:17.787 (C2)
4 İspanya Carlos Sainz McLaren 64 1:18.001 (C2)
5 Fransa Esteban Ocon Renault 62 1:18.004 (C3)
6 Birleşik krallık George Russell Williams 73 1:18.168 (C4)
7 Monako Charles Leclerc Ferrari 64 1:18.289 (C3)
8 Polonya Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 59 1:18.386 (C3)
9 Danimarka Kevin Magnussen Haas 55 1:18.466 (C3)
10 Rusya Federasyonu Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 54 1:18.484 (C3)

*C1 en sert, C5 en yumuşak lastik.

