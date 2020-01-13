Galeri: Dakar'da 7. etaptan kareler
2020 Dakar Rallisi'nde yedinci etaba dair en iyi kareleri sizler için derledik.
#76 KTM: Martin Freinademetz
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#50 Hero Motosports Team Rally: CS Santosh
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#50 Hero Motosports Team Rally: CS Santosh
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#36 Husqvarna: Mohammed Balooshi
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#36 Husqvarna: Mohammed Balooshi
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Bu Haber Hakkında
|Seri
|Dakar
|Etkinlik
|Dakar
|Alt-etkinlik
|Etap 7: Riyadh - Wadi Al Dawasir
Galeri: Dakar'da 7. etaptan kareler
Yarış merkezi
|Seans
|Tarih
|
Yerel zaman dilimi
Sizin Zaman Diliminiz
|İçerik
|Cidde, kontrol noktası
|
Çar 1 Oca
Per 2 Oca
|
13:00
00:00
|
|Starting Podium
|
Cum 3 Oca
Cmt 4 Oca
|
13:00
00:00
|
|Etap 1: Jeddah - Al Wajh
|
Cmt 4 Oca
Paz 5 Oca
|
22:03
09:03
|
|Etap 2: Al Wajh - Neom
|
Paz 5 Oca
Pzt 6 Oca
|
18:00
05:00
|
|Etap 3: Neom - Neom
|
Pzt 6 Oca
Sal 7 Oca
|
19:00
06:00
|
|Etap 4: Neom - Al-`Ula
|
Sal 7 Oca
Çar 8 Oca
|
19:30
06:30
|
|Etap 5: Al-`Ula - Ha'il
|
Çar 8 Oca
Per 9 Oca
|
19:15
06:15
|
|Etap 6: Ha'il - Riyadh
|
Per 9 Oca
Cum 10 Oca
|
19:00
06:00
|
|Riyadh dinlenme günü
|
Cum 10 Oca
Cmt 11 Oca
|
19:00
06:00
|
|Etap 7: Riyadh - Wadi Al Dawasir
|
Cmt 11 Oca
Paz 12 Oca
|
19:00
06:00
|
|Etap 8: Wadi Al Dawasir - Wadi Al Dawasir
|
Paz 12 Oca
Pzt 13 Oca
|
19:00
06:00
|
|Etap 9: Wadi Al Dawasir - Haradh
|
Pzt 13 Oca
Sal 14 Oca
|
19:00
06:00
|
|Etap 10: Haradh - Shubaytah
|
Sal 14 Oca
Çar 15 Oca
|
19:00
06:00
|
|Etap 11: Shubaytah - Haradh
|
Çar 15 Oca
Per 16 Oca
|
19:00
06:00
|
|Etap 12: Haradh - Qiddiya
|
Per 16 Oca
Cum 17 Oca
|
19:00
06:00
|
