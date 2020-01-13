Dakar
Etap 8: Wadi Al Dawasir - Wadi Al Dawasir devam ediyor . . .
Dakar / Dakar / En iyiler listesi

Galeri: Dakar'da 7. etaptan kareler

Galeri: Dakar'da 7. etaptan kareler
Çeviren: Kemal Şengül, Editör
13 Oca 2020 07:31

2020 Dakar Rallisi'nde yedinci etaba dair en iyi kareleri sizler için derledik.

#76 KTM: Martin Freinademetz

1/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

2/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

3/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

4/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

5/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

6/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

7/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

8/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

9/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

10/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#50 Hero Motosports Team Rally: CS Santosh

11/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#50 Hero Motosports Team Rally: CS Santosh

12/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

13/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

14/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

15/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

16/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

17/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

18/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

19/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

20/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn

21/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn

22/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn

23/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn

24/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre

25/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre

26/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre

27/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#36 Husqvarna: Mohammed Balooshi

28/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#36 Husqvarna: Mohammed Balooshi

29/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

30/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

31/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

32/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

33/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

34/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

35/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

36/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

37/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

38/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

39/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

40/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

41/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

42/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

43/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

44/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

45/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

46/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

47/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

48/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

49/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

50/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

51/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

52/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

53/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

54/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

55/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

56/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

57/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

58/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

59/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

60/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko

61/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

62/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

63/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

64/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

65/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

66/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

67/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

68/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

69/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

70/70

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Cidde, kontrol noktası
Çar 1 Oca
Per 2 Oca
13:00
00:00
Starting Podium
Cum 3 Oca
Cmt 4 Oca
13:00
00:00
Etap 1: Jeddah - Al Wajh
Cmt 4 Oca
Paz 5 Oca
22:03
09:03
Etap 2: Al Wajh - Neom
Paz 5 Oca
Pzt 6 Oca
18:00
05:00
Etap 3: Neom - Neom
Pzt 6 Oca
Sal 7 Oca
19:00
06:00
Etap 4: Neom - Al-`Ula
Sal 7 Oca
Çar 8 Oca
19:30
06:30
Etap 5: Al-`Ula - Ha'il
Çar 8 Oca
Per 9 Oca
19:15
06:15
Etap 6: Ha'il - Riyadh
Per 9 Oca
Cum 10 Oca
19:00
06:00
Riyadh dinlenme günü
Cum 10 Oca
Cmt 11 Oca
19:00
06:00
Etap 7: Riyadh - Wadi Al Dawasir
Cmt 11 Oca
Paz 12 Oca
19:00
06:00
Etap 8: Wadi Al Dawasir - Wadi Al Dawasir
Paz 12 Oca
Pzt 13 Oca
19:00
06:00
Etap 9: Wadi Al Dawasir - Haradh
Pzt 13 Oca
Sal 14 Oca
19:00
06:00
Etap 10: Haradh - Shubaytah
Sal 14 Oca
Çar 15 Oca
19:00
06:00
Etap 11: Shubaytah - Haradh
Çar 15 Oca
Per 16 Oca
19:00
06:00
Etap 12: Haradh - Qiddiya
Per 16 Oca
Cum 17 Oca
19:00
06:00
